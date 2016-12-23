War Memorial goes to the dogs!

The water bowl and tap were designed by the same Melbourne sculptor and painter who created “Elevation”, Ewen Coates, who has been involved in numerous major public sculpture commissions around Australia.

The bowl and tap have been given the same patina as the sculpture.

Elevation of the senses is situated on the eastern side of the main entrance, in front of Poppy’s Café. All four-legged friends who can read this story are invited to visit.

