War Memorial goes to the dogs!

Thirsty dogs try out the new bowls. Photo by Daniel Spellman.
DURING the thirsty Christmas season, our canine friends have not been forgotten, with news that the Australian War Memorial has augmented the recent Explosive Detection Dog sculpture “Elevation of the Senses” with a water bowl for the use of all dogs walking through the memorial’s grounds.
The water bowl and tap were designed by the same Melbourne sculptor and painter who created “Elevation”, Ewen Coates, who has been involved in numerous major public sculpture commissions around Australia.
The bowl and tap have been given the same patina as the sculpture.
Dr Brendan Nelson with canine visitor. Photograph by Daniel Spellman.
Director of the memorial Dr Brendan Nelson says he hopes this will entice dogs to “interact” with their bronze likeness, while reinforcing the critical roles that animals have played during war.
Elevation of the senses is situated on the eastern side of the main entrance, in front of Poppy’s Café.All four-legged friends who can read this story are invited to visit.
