ACT Ambulance drug kit stolen

First aid and drug kit.

A FIRST aid and drug kit was stolen after one of the ACT Ambulance Services were broken into early yesterday (November 7) morning. 

The kit contained standard first aid items and drugs. Some of the drugs contained in this kit could render a person unconscious or cause death if not administered correctly.

Police with information regarding the theft or the location of the kit can contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

 

