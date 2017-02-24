ACT warned of ‘very dangerous’ drugs

ACT Health are warning the community of a dangerous and illicit substance that has been distributed to young people as an ecstasy-type “MDMA” drug.

Calvary Hospital Emergency Department physician and illicit drug expert, Dr David Caldicott says: “Every now and again we get a ‘bad batch’ of the drugs in Canberra, whether it’s ecstasy or heroin or amphetamines.”

“This particular variety is of a very dangerous category of drug, which if consumed could be potentially fatal or at least cause serious health problems.”

The drugs are being sold in capsule form, consisting of pink and clear capsules that contain brown coarse granular material.

Caldicott says the drug contains two highly potent compounds fluoroamphetamine, a substituted amphetamine and 25CNBOMe which is a dangerous hallucinogen.

He says these two products combined significantly increase the potential for harm.

“The 25CNBOMe chemical is falsely referred to as synthetic LSD but is considerably more dangerous. Patients have been hurt and killed from both behavioural effects while hallucinating, as well as the toxicological effects on the circulation,” Caldicott says.

“Fluoroamphetamine is intermediate in effect between amphetamine and MDMA, and is associated with several reports of severe headache, severe cardiovascular and cerebrovascular complications, including intracerebral haemorrhages, and even death.

“Anytime you decide to take illicit drugs you open up yourself to the potential of becoming critically ill, but this particular drug is extremely dangerous, which has prompted this health warning.”

Caldicott says at this stage we do not know how widespread the distribution of these capsules might be, but we are consulting widely with our colleagues interstate.

“People in possession of these products should be aware that they have a high probability of causing harm if ingested, and they should dispose of them safely, and immediately.

“If members of the community have consumed capsules which they feel have effects different to what they expected, or just make them feel unwell, they should seek urgent medical advice from their General Practitioner or visit the hospital Emergency Department.”

The analysis was undertaken by the ACTINOS Group, a collaboration between ACT Emergency doctors, the ACT Government Analytical Laboratory and the Australian National University, found the drugs sample to be similar to those that caused multiple overdoses in Melbourne several weeks ago, only with the absence of MDMA.

For drug advice people can call the Alcohol and Other Drugs Services 24 Hour Helpline on 62079977. Information regarding the purchasing, selling or manufacturing of illegal drugs to 131 444 or 1800 333000.

