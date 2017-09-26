‘Aggressive’ flu kills Canberra mum

A GUNGAHLIN mother, Jennifer Thew, died on Saturday (September 23) due to respiratory complications from influenza.

“This flu season has been particularly aggressive, with people from various parts of Australia who would normally fall outside of the high-risk category becoming seriously sick,” Ms Fitzharris says.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public how important it is to stay home if you are unwell, to wash your hands and to sneeze or cough into a tissue.

“It’s also important for people who are feeling unwell not to put-off seeking advice from a health professional.

“On behalf of the ACT government and ACT Health I would like to pass on my sincere regards to the woman’s family in what must be an incredibly difficult time.”

