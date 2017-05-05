Arts / Artwork commemorates Ngunnawal elder

THE life of Ngunnawal elder, the late Violet Bulger, has been commemorated with an artwork called “Meeting Place” installed yesterday in “Violet’s Park” as part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival.

On the day the president of the Tuggeranong Community Arts Association, Karl Maftoum, announced Aunty Agnes as a patron of Tuggeranong Arts Centre.

Born in 1899 at the Aboriginal Station of Brungle in New South Wales, Violet grew up as a member of the Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal community.

Mr Gentleman explained that she was one of the first Aboriginal children to be forcibly removed from her family by missionaries in 1909 and was denied the right to visit her family until she was 21 years of age. She then returned to the community and married in 1925.

“Violet learned midwifery from her mother and worked throughout her adult life to assist pregnant women on Aboriginal reserves,” Mr Gentleman says.

He stresses that throughout her life Violet remained a vibrant and positive woman supporting her family and community.

The Minister encouraged the local community to visit Violet’s Park, located in Ngunnawal, off Marungul Avenue, to learn about Violet’s extraordinary life.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

