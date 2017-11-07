Arts in the City / Movies, movies everywhere!

MOVIES are all the go in Canberra as the weather warms up.

CINE Latino, Australia’s largest festival of Latin American cinema, is in town November 15-29. The 26-title program includes an impressive nine films from Argentina. Opening-night film is Mexican director Roberto Sneider’s comedy “You’re Killing Me Susana”, featuring Latin superstar Gael García Bernal. At Palace Electric. Bookings to cinelatinofilmfestival.com.au

IMB Bank Sunset Cinema is back again. Among family-friendly offerings is the kids’ movie “Captain Underpants”. At the Botanic Gardens, November 15 until Christmas. Bookings to sunsetcinema.com.au

THE Fourth Brazilian Movie Cycle presents “food for thought”. Opening with “The Way He Looks”, the story of a blind teenager, which is included in the SpringOut program. At the Brazilian embassy auditorium, 19 Forster Crescent, Yarralumla, 6.30pm, November 16, 23, 30 and December 7. Entry is free and recommended for 18+ only. All films are subtitled in English.

THE glass trophies for the state and territory recipients of the 2018 Australian of the Year Awards were designed and produced by talented students and lecturers from the ANU School of Art and Design’s glassworks studios, cast into slabs of shaped glass diffused with a blue colour symbolising the Australian sky.

“SOUTH Coast Summer”, whimsical, seaside-inspired, acrylic paintings by Wendy Macklin will be on show at Curves (top of the escalator) at Cooleman Court, Weston Creek, November 11-17.

THE independent Nancy Sever Gallery is moving from Kingston to the former Currong Theatre in B Block of Gorman Arts Centre. Familiar to the public as the long-time home to Jigsaw Theatre and later the Embroiderers Guild, the space will reopen from November 15 with new works by legendary Canberra region artist, Michael Taylor.

The NGA is staging three “Hyper Real” nights billed as an “art-after-hours adventure” on the Fridays of November 10, 17 and 24. Patrons can drink and eat “Hyper Real” creations and then be entertained by the Australian Dance Party, electric violinist Mr Michael and spoken-word poet Omar Musa. Bookings and details to nga.gov.au

“THE queen of the baroque violin”, Rachel Podger will lead the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment on its first, widely anticipated, full tour of Australia for Musica Viva. They’ll be at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, November 16. Bookings to musicaviva.com.au

