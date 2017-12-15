Arts / Magpie painting to adorn milk bottles

ARTIST Margaret Carr has won the Canberra Milk “A Splash of Milk” Art Award, which was announced by Art Society Queanbeyan president Barry Cranston.

The competition had 120 entries and was was judged from five mediums.

Judge Dennis Mortimer said that what had impressed him about Carr’s painting was the water dripping from the magpie’s beak.

Carr is widely known as one of the region’s leading artists and her work hangs in collections worldwide. She has always had a fascination for uniquely Australian subject –plants, wildlife and colonial beginnings. She studied at the National Art School in Wollongong and her versatility enables her to work in all mediums including oil, watercolour, pencil and conte crayon.

“Splash of Milk” Art competition exhibition hangs for two months in the Art Society Queanbeyan Gallery, Trinculo Place under the Queanbeyan bridge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email



Like this: Like Loading...