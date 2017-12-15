Bawono and Ariestyowanti in ‘Yeah Gallery’.“NGA Play”, the coolest spot in the National Gallery of Australia, has just become that bit cooler with the arrival of Indonesian art duo Santi Ariestyowanti and Miko Bawono, known […]
Arts / Magpie painting to adorn milk bottles
ARTIST Margaret Carr has won the Canberra Milk “A Splash of Milk” Art Award, which was announced by Art Society Queanbeyan president Barry Cranston.Carr’s work, “Magpie On Bird Bath” was judged in the society’s first “A Splash Of Milk” Art competition/exhibition and will go on the Canberra Milk bottle early in 2018.
The competition had 120 entries and was was judged from five mediums.
Judge Dennis Mortimer said that what had impressed him about Carr’s painting was the water dripping from the magpie’s beak.
Carr is widely known as one of the region’s leading artists and her work hangs in collections worldwide. She has always had a fascination for uniquely Australian subject –plants, wildlife and colonial beginnings. She studied at the National Art School in Wollongong and her versatility enables her to work in all mediums including oil, watercolour, pencil and conte crayon.
“Splash of Milk” Art competition exhibition hangs for two months in the Art Society Queanbeyan Gallery, Trinculo Place under the Queanbeyan bridge.
