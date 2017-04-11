Arts / The Street calls on young critics

IMAGINARY friends are real to young people and The Street Theatre is finding out how and why.

They’re looking for 20 young people aged between four and 10 to take part in a creative development session this Wednesday, April 12 at Street Two, where writer barb barnett and director Cathy Petocz test a few scenes from barnett’s proposed theatre work and ideas, and ask the young audience just what they think.

“i.F” is intended as an unusual tale about friendship, love and loss. It will be a mixture of non-verbal physical theatre and puppetry, but with no puppets.

Petocz and barnett say they want to be certain the story makes sense, and is fun and engaging.

Parents, grandparents, carers are all welcome, and you will need to stay with the child (and watch the fun) for the duration of the session.

Inquiries to Ketura Budd, 6247 1519.

