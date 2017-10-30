Arts / Student writers get seen in print

2017 “First” managing editor, Esther Packard Hill, describes the venture as “a great opportunity for writing students to put the skills they’ve learned in the classroom into practice”. Among those skills is editing, as the anthologies editorial team is made up of students charged with the difficult task of selecting the top works from 120 submissions.

The pieces selected for “Voyages” explore a wide variety of topics, including space opera, love and loss.

“Voyages” was launched by local author Ryan K Lindsay and is available for purchase from the UC Co-op Bookshop for $15.

