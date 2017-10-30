Arts / Student writers get seen in print

‘FIRST’ author Susie Ellis on her screenplay, ‘Read Receipt Requested’. Photo by Samantha Coppin

THE University of Canberra has been punching above its weight in writing for some time now and has just launched the 2017 edition of “First”, its  annual collection of creative by students, with readings from selected contributors.

‘FIRST’ author Jerzy Beaumont reads his poem, ‘Annie and I.’ Photo by Samantha Coppin

An anthology of creative writing produced each year by students studying at UC, this year’s edition, titled “Voyages”, includes 27 original stories, poems and screenplays by 19 authors. It is the 24th edition published by the University and gives students the experience of putting a publication together.

2017 “First” managing editor, Esther Packard Hill, describes the venture as “a great opportunity for writing students to put the skills they’ve learned in the classroom into practice”. Among those skills is editing, as the anthologies editorial team is made up of students charged with the difficult task of selecting the top works from 120 submissions.

The pieces selected for “Voyages” explore a wide variety of topics, including space opera, love and loss.

“Voyages” was launched by local author Ryan K Lindsay and is available for purchase from the UC Co-op Bookshop for $15.

