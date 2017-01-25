Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

GLASS is the word this week with the advent of “(r)evolve”, the Ausglass Conference 2017.

Events:

AS part of its new all year-round programming efforts, Four Winds has engaged music entrepreneur Frank Madrid to host “Summer Sounds, A World of Music”, a one day festival featuring “an almost all female line up” that celebrates Surf Rock, Pop, Traditional and Indie Folk, Blues, Tango, Samba, Americana, Reggae, Alternative Country and African rhythms. Tathra-Bermagui Road, Barragga Bay, NSW, 1pm-10pm, January 26 only. Details at fourwinds.com.au

Film:

THE world premiere of the NFSA’s digital restoration of a “lost” Frank Capra film, “Three Days To Live”, will take place at the Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound archive this Sunday, February 5 at 2pm. It’s one of the earliest known titles to include the work of Capra and kicks off a month-long Capra retrospective. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au

Dance:

Classes and Workshops:

THE Canberra Men’s Choir is a not for profit, community male voice choir. It is again sponsoring its “All Men Aloud” workshop designed to persuade a new generation of male singers to discover their voices and to assist established singers develop and refine their vocal techniques. The workshop at Downer Community Centre on March 3, 4, and 5 will be led by Leanne McKean, the musical director of the Canberra Men’s Choir. The deadline for registrations is February 17 to cmchoir@tpg.com.au or 0407 909 602.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres’ “Ralph Indie” program supports the development and presentation of new performance works. Artists from all disciplines across the performing arts are encouraged to apply by January 29 to agac.com.au

QL2 DANCE develops skills and ignite creativity through classes for ages 8 to 20 and up. They start on January 30, which is also Enrolment Day. At QL2 Office & Foyer (QL2 Dance, A Block), Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Ave, Braddon Monday, January 30, 3pm–6.30pm. Inquiries to 6247 3103 or admin@ql2.org.au

MUSIC For Canberra’s Term 1 commences on Monday, January 30, and young musicians can find all the classes and details about enrolment at musicforcanberra.org.au

Arts business:

AARWUN Art Gallery is holding a black tie dinner and fine art auction to raise funds for Geraldine Cox’s “Sunrise Cambodia” project. The auction will include works by Wendy Sharpe, John Olsen, Carlos Barrios, Charles Blackman, and many more. Senator Derryn Hinch will chair the event. At the Abbey Function Centre, Nicholls, 6pm, February 4, 2017. Bookings to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com or 6230 2055.

THE experimental “SoundOut” music festival is going ahead in February and is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise $15,000 to bring out artists like RHRR trio from France, violinists Mia Zabelka and Irene Kepl from Austria and avant garde bassist Luiz Gabriel Gubeiss from Brazil. Visit gofundme.com and search for “Soundout”.

THE Wesley Music Foundation is calling for outstanding voice and instrumental students to apply for its Music Scholarships Program for 2017. Tertiary and senior secondary students must demonstrate that they have great potential as a vocalist or instrumentalist and can benefit from opportunities to practise in Wesley Music Centre and Wesley Uniting Church. Applications to wesleycanberra.org.au

BILK Gallery in Manuka is now seeking proposals and expressions of interest for a limited number of exhibitions in 2017 and 2018. These could be a solo exhibition, installations, experimental works or group exhibitions – specific to jewellery and objects in metal or glass. Proposals until February 28 to bilk.com.au

Concerts and Gigs:

LANYON Homestead is hosting an Australia Day Picnic this Thursday, January 26 from 10am–4pm. Holiday music from Lanyon’s past will see musicians Jenny Gall and David Game recreate the musical sounds of a living homestead from past 10.30am to 3pm.

Theatre:

Exhibitions:

BELCONNEN Arts Centre has three shows, “Intrinsic Properties: Inherent Vice” and “Ontogenesis” opened by Ben Wright from Urban Glass, NY, this Saturday, January 28 at 6.30pm as part of the Ausglass conference.

has played in the journey of glass artists

. At Canberra Glassworks, 10am–4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, January 26 to March 26. Floor Talk: 10.45am, Saturday, January 28.

BILK Gallery’s bi-annual glass miniatures exhibition is back in “Miniature Glass 17”, featuring new pieces by Tom Moore, Richard Whiteley, Giles Bettison, Clare Belfrage, Mel Douglas, Tom Rowney and Hannah Gason. Opens at the gallery in Palmerston Lane Manuka at 6pm on January 27 and ruins until February 25. Opening Friday, January 27, 6pm-8pm.

GLASS artist Nadège Desgenétez’s artwork, “this body here” will be officially launched at the Drill Hall Gallery this Saturday, January 28 at 5.30pm. The artist will be there and in conversation with artist and curator Glenn Barkley. There will also be a special magic lantern show, a research project by Martyn Jolly, presented by Louis Grant. This exhibition and event are presented in conjunction with “(r)evolve”, the Ausglass Conference 2017 and runs until January 30, 10am-5pm.

CERAMIC works by Amanda Bromfield and Paul Dumetz are on show at Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am–4pm, Thursday to Sunday, until February 5.

THE National Portrait Gallery’s summer exhibition, “The Popular Pet Show”, on display until March 13. “Family space: Pets Backyard” is a program of creative activities inspired by “The Popular Pet Show”.



M16 ARTSPACE has “Intersections” a group exhibition, “Aethēr” by Lucy Palmer (an affiliated exhibition of (r)evolve, the AusGlass Conference 2017) and “The Earth Element: Life’s Fragility” by Marilyn Stretton. All at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, 12-5pm Wednesday to Sunday until February 5. Opening night 6pm Thursday, January 19, all welcome.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in an exhibition called “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. On show will be the Wiltshire Staysharp Knife MK1 and scabbard, furniture, tableware and candelabra that lit up dining rooms of the rich and powerful. Until April 2017.

“THE Sell: Australian Advertising, 1790s to 1990s” at the National Library of Australia until April 25. FREE exhibition.

THE Australian War Memorial “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors”, a show that includes over 85 collection items from both institution. It also features the artwork of the Australian official war artist Alan Moore.

