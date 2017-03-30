Arts / What’s on in Canberra this weekend?

Events:

THE Aviary Rooftop Bar will close along with the rest of Westside this Sunday, April 2, when a huge farewell party will be held, but tomorrow, there’ll be one last “Fridays from Five”. Free entry. 5pm till late. Then, Canberra House Social Presents “Final Sunset Rooftop Disco” Saturday, April 1. Free entry from 11am till late with 12 hours of disco, techno and house.

Talk:

NOVELIST Marion Halligan and poet John Stokes will reveal how work, creative output, family, politics and friendship coexist for them in a discussion with author and editor ​Irma Gold. Muse Café in the East Hotel Kingston. At 3.57pm this Sunday, April 2. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au

Classes and Workshops:

SINGER Marilyn Richardson has devised a workshop for choral and ensemble singers. It will start with some of Bach’s chorales and give singers the opportunity to focus on many of the aspects of good singing, such as tonal quality, breathing, balance, performance and challenges. Numbers will be limited. At Wesley Music Centre, 2pm-3.30pm, Saturday, April 1. Bookings to trybooking.com/PHUN

YOUNG Music Society Holiday Music Programs are offered throughout the year. Each program is designed to give students musical experience and opportunity in a supportive, fun environment, guided by Canberra’s premier musicians and teachers. YMS Autumn Music School is from April 10-13, Featuring the Drummers Not Plumbers Orchestra in a fun, educational, creative and engaging music experience for primary-aged children led by top Canberra music teachers and musicians. More information www.youngmusicsociety.org.au or 6251 8017.

AUSDANCE ACT Open Class is continuing with advanced to professional level Wednesday classes from dancer, from 10am-11.30am at the Belconnen Arts Centre, and now an evening class on Thursday evenings from 6.50pm-8.20pm at QL2’s Dance Studio for intermediate to professional level dancers of all genres, inquiries to 6247 9103.

CIT Adult Short courses are held every first weekend of the month all year round at Canberra Glassworks. Costs apply and to find out more email education@canberraglassworks.com

Arts Business:

THE Llewellyn Choir is working towards a production of Verdi’s “Requiem” at Llewellyn Hall on May 20. One of its staunchest members, Michael Braund, has embarked on a 2500 kms ride to raise funds for the performance. He’s being sponsored by choir members and members of the public at the rate of 1 cent per kilometre, or $25. To chip in, email mandolin@webone.com.au or phone 0405 257802.

APRA AMCOS has announced the return of the biennial APRA Professional Development Awards. This year, a new dance/electronic category has been added to the APRA Professional Development Awards. Each recipient will receive a $15,000 cash prize. Applications close on Thursday, April 27 via apraamcos.com.au/awards/2017-awards/pda/

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Playing Field Studio 2017 Community Arts Residency Program for use of the Civic studio in July (Term 3), October (Term 4) Terms and January 2018. Email playingfieldstudio@gmail.com or 0468 749 711 for an application form and more information. Submissions close at 5pm, Friday, April 21.

M16 Artspace in Griffith houses 27 studios, three galleries and five community work spaces. They’re looking for an “Exhibitions and Promotions Coordinator” for 18 hrs per week. Inquiries to 6295 9438.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres offers supported office accommodation for artists, creatives, as well as arts organisations and music-based organisations and individuals. Inquiries to agac.com.au

THE ninth annual Heath Ledger Scholarship is looking for emerging Australian actors aged between 18-35 years who show potential for great career longevity. Established in memory of Australian actor Heath Ledger, the prize has become a fixture in the industry landscape. Applications to australiansinfilm.org will close on the date of the late Ledger’s birthday, April 4.

CRAFTACT is inviting contemporary artists and designers to develop original work for November’s “DESIGN Canberra”. Closing date is April 24. Inquiries to craftact.org.au

Film:

AMNESTY International volunteers in Tuggeranong will screen “Mary Meets Mohammad”, an award-winning documentary about Tasmania’s first immigration detention centre. At the Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 7pm this Friday, March 31. Free but bookings advisable to eventbrite.com.au/e/amnesty-international-movie-screening-tickets-32150074739?aff=efbnreg

THE Alliance Française French Film Festival is the biggest festival of French films outside of France. The festival runs to April 4, at Palace Electric Cinema, NewActon. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

Dance:

young dancers who are keen to take part in a

contemporary dance

residency with visiting Melbourne artist Gerard Van Dyck, who

will work with dancers to explore new modes of spatial expression in a partnership with Leena Wall, artistic director of Tuggeranong’s urban dance programFresh Funk. Workshops

5.30pm

–9pm, April 3 to 7. Bookings to 6293 1443.

Concerts and Gigs:

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra, featuring conductor Jessica Cottis and Canberra-raised pianist Daniel de Borah playing Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No.1 in C minor. At Llewellyn Hall, March 30. Bookings to cso.org.au

THE Groove Warehouse is hosting Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian jazz group from Perth at 5/1 Sawmill Circuit, Hume, from 8pm this Friday, March 31. This performance will be a collaborative concert with Gary France and Susnjar’s group from the songbook of vibraphonist/composer Cal Tjader. Bookings to groovewarehouse.com.au/events.html

SINGER/songwriter and award-winning jazz vocalist Emma Pask, one of Australia’s favourite voices, is coming to Canberra and performing at The Street Theatre for one night only at 8pm on Friday, March 31. Bookings to 6247 1223 or thestreet.org.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Thursday, March 30, at 9pm, Kegs n Karaoke IV; Friday, March 31, at 9pm; Friday Night Fiesta, Los Chavos; and Saturday, April 1, at 9pm, The Fuelers.

Theatre:

TIM Finn’s original musical, set in a department store, is “Ladies in Black” and it’s now in Canberra, staged by Queensland Theatre. At The Playhouse, until April 2. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Street Theatre has “Who am I. . .?” written and performed by Russell Cheek, it tells of his efforts to win the jackpot on “Sale of the Century”. The show is directed by Stephen (‘The Sandman”) Abbott. The Street, March 30 to April 2. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s first venture for the year is “I’m me”, a twilight performance festival for 7 to 12 year-olds aimed at exploring new ways to make theatre while celebrating the idea of “being me”. There’ll be dance theatre, roving comedy, physical poetry, musical theatre, immersive art, “invisible” theatre, food, and an outdoor dance party in the courtyard. “I’m me” festival, at Gorman Arts Centre. 5pm-9pm, March 31. Bookings to cytc.net

Exhibitions:

THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 will be on display at the Portrait Gallery from April 1 to June 18. The exhibition will then tour. The final works were selected from a national field of over 3000 entries from amateur and professional photographers. The finalists include photographers from every state and territory except Tasmania.

KYEEMA Gallery’s new exhibition is “Miscellany”, which features still life and landscape paintings by well-known local artist, Ruth Dodd. At Capital Wines Cellar Door, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall Village Court, Hall. March 31 to April 30, Thursday to Sunday, 10.30am-5pm.

“THREE Ways”, work by G.W. Bot, Meg Buchanan & Anita McIntyre, is a show of Canberra arctic strength in an exhibition curated by Peter Haynes. Goulburn Regional Gallery Corner Bourke & Church Streets Goulburn, April 1 to May 20.

BOTANICAL artist Sharon Field has a solo exhibition in which she is showing 18 exquisite watercolour paintings of artefacts typical of summer in the Australian bush: remnants of a Christmas Beetle; chewed and scarred eucalyptus leaves, a yellow-winged grasshopper. At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street Bungendore, until May 7.

THREE new photographic exhibitions have opened at The Photography Room, Old Bus Depot, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston Foreshore: Gary Ramage’s black & white, medium format photographs from Afghanistan (2011); Scot Newman’s photographic celebration of everyday concrete structures in “Half Tone” (2016-7); and Rohan Thomson’s “The Makers” (2016-17). Sunday 10am–4pm. By appointment.

M16 at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, has three new shows: M8 is an exhibition of eight mates; “THE ONLOOKER”, animation by Meg Keating & Samuel Johnstone, which raises questions about what it means to participate in contemporary screen culture and the fair use of imagery and image data; and Paradise Lost, by Caroline Ambrus and Lucile Carson, exploring the breakdown of society and destruction of the environment due to human greed. Until April 9. Opening 6pm, March 23. In the M16 Chutespace. Hilary Wardhaugh in collaboration with bookbinder Joy Tonkin will exhibit an artist book, “Publius Ovid”, with miniature concertina binding.

THE “Friends” Botanic Art group’s 10th exhibition is running in the Visitors Centre of the Australian National Botanic Gardens until April 17.

“Women, light the way” is an exhibition by women artists in celebration of creativity and the joy of life. Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson. The show runs 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday until April 9.

BILK Gallery is exhibiting a selected collection from a solo exhibition by internationally renowned artist Julie Blyfield that travelled to Ruthin Craft Centre in North Wales in 2015 and the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh in 2016. Blyfield makes jewellery, small-scale vessels and sculptural objects. Palmerston Lane, Manuka. Opening at 6pm, Friday, March 25. Runs to April 29.

THE “About the Park” exhibition has resulted from group of artists heading into the Canberra Nature Park to explore the reserves and bushland in and around the capital which, they say, is unique in that its city centre and suburbs are integrated with areas of bushland. To April 5 at FORM Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre main gallery has “Untethered” – the Australian Textile Arts & Surface Design Association’s exploration of social and environmental issues through hand and machine stitch, felt, print, dye, weave and wirework in hangings, wearable and sculptural pieces. In the foyer is Robert Bleyerveen’s “Both Sides of the Fence”, looking at the symbolism of the first fence erected locally at Emu Bank around 1825. In the Arts Lounge is “Sweety”, by Belinda Jessup & Melanie Olde, curated by Felicity Harmey, billed as “A homage to the decadence, frivolity, beauty and expression of couturier Christian Lacroix”. All shows run until April 2.

“SHORELINE” is an exhibition of works by Brenda Runnegar, to be opened by Alison Alder at Altenburg & Co, 104 Wallace Street Braidwood. Starts 2.30pm this Saturday, March 25.

ANCA Gallery features Ruby Aitchison, Thomas O’Hara and Cara Johnson, three artists who connect art with their environment by utilising unique processes of dehydration, erosion and degradation, in “Elapse”, an exhibition of small sculpture and jewellery. 1 Rosevear Street, Dickson, until April 9, noon to 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

THE March-April art exhibition at Ginninderra School House Gallery is titled “The Magic of Colour” by artists Maria Pfohl and Siva Nathan. Ginninderra School House Gallery, Gold Creek, Nicholls, to April 30.

SOUTH coast artist Sally Willbanks is now showing her recent work at X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar St Bungendore, in “No Place like Home”, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings, where she depicts semi-abstracted views of the world around her. The exhibition continues until May 8.

“BURLESQUE & Circus: Wendy Sharpe,” a new exhibition, is at Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, to April 4.

PAINTERS Margaret Carr and Isla Patterson have an exhibition called “Pathways of our Lives” at the Bungendore Fine Arts Gallery, 42b Ellendon Street, Bungendore. Running through March, 7 days, 10am-4.30pm.

“VERSAILLES: Treasures from the Palace” is still at the National Gallery of Australia, until April 17.

THE Royal Australian Mint is now showcasing the story of Stuart Devlin, Geelong-born designer of Australia’s circulating coins and goldsmith and jeweller to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Designer with the Midas Touch”. Until April 2017.

A touring exhibition of 40 stitched, layered works by Ozquilt Network Inc. will be opened by quilt maker, embroiderer and author Carolyn Sullivan at The Q, Queanbeyan on Thursday, March 23 from 5.30pm–7.30pm. The show runs until April 15.

AMIEL Courtin-Wilson’s winning digital video work “Charles” 2015, will be on display with six other finalists in the Digital Portraiture Award 2016 exhibition which is open to the public at the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, April 9.

“PAREIDOLIA: Cloud gazing” features work by Surya Bajracharya, Georgia Black , Waratah Lahy, Barbara McConchie, Peter McLean, Al Munro, Sandra Pitkin, Erica Seccombe, Ulrike Sturm and Jason Wing. Megalo Print Studio + Gallery 21, Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, to April 1. Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am–5pm.

THE Australian War Memorial now has as a permanent exhibition “The Holocaust: witnesses and survivors,” which includes over 85 collection items.

