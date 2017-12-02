Asbestos fears: WorkSafe closes newsagency

TESTING is underway this afternoon (Saturday, December 2) after WorkSafe ACT issued a Prohibition Notice on the newsagent at the Fisher Shops due to possible asbestos contamination.

Work Safety Commissioner Greg Jones said the risk to the community was very low and WorkSafe has taken precautionary action.

“At this time it appears refurbishment works at the premise has resulted in some flooring being removed which may contain asbestos,” he said.

“WorkSafe was informed by a member of the community, who we understand may have a construction or trades background, that the material which had been removed may contain asbestos backing.

“WorkSafe ACT responded by closing the shop and seeking the advice of a licensed asbestos assessor on the materials.

Only the newsagent at the centre is affected.

