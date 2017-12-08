Assault sparks search for witness

POLICE are searching for a witness following an alleged assault, which involved three Canberra Centre security guards and a member of the public.

The assault occurred at about 2.25pm on Monday, December 4, near the Cooyong Street entrance.

Police are looking to identify an older man who witnessed the incident. He is described as about 185 cm tall, slim, short hair, wearing a distinctive white flat cap, dark coloured jacket (with a white shirt underneath) and tan coloured pants.

Police urge the man or anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

