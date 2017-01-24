Homelessness services in Canberra are ‘lagging behind’

THE latest Productivity Commission’s annual report on homelessness services shows that the ACT is ranked second worst for the proportion of people in need of accommodation.

Shadow Minister for Housing, Mark Parton says the results show people in the ACT are struggling to get the support and help they need during times of crisis.

“The latest figures show Canberra is ranked just 0.1 per cent behind NSW for people with an unmet need for accommodation,” Parton says.

“The ACT also ranked lowest out of all states and territories for people needing accommodation or related assistance and were provided with or referred for at least one accommodation or accommodation related service. At just 53.4 per cent, and almost 8 per cent behind NSW.

“The ACT also had the highest level of repeat periods of homelessness, well above the national average.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

