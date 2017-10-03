Canberra’s new Electoral Commissioner announced

FOLLOWING Phillip Green’s retirement as the ACT Electoral Commissioner, retired Brig. Damian Cantwell will take on the role from November 1.

“Brigadier Cantwell has served as a commissioned officer in the Australian Defence Force for 37 years, demonstrating strong leadership abilities and achievements that include high level Defence Force liaison roles in the United States and senior roles assisting the Government of Afghanistan in the conduct of the 2009 Afghanistan Election,” Ms Burch says.

Chair of the ACT Electoral Commission Ms Dawn Casey, says Brig. Cantwell brings a wealth of senior executive strategic leadership and change management experience.

“He has a track record of delivering quality outcomes in often challenging and complex environments,” she says.

“It is clear he approaches this role with the high level of personal energy, commitment, integrity and strong ethics needed of an ACT Electoral Commissioner and he is excited by the challenges ahead in leading the Commission.”

Brig. Cantwell says he looks forward to leading the dedicated and experienced Elections ACT team, and building on its highly valued skills to serve the Legislative Assembly and people of the ACT in the future.

Brigadier Cantwell will succeed long-time ACT Electoral Commissioner Phill Green who retired in August after 23 years as the ACT’s top electoral official.

