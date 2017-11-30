Candle starts Gilmore house fire

A HOUSE fire caused by a burning candle on Heagney Crescent, Gilmore, was extinguished just after 10am today (November 30).

Two occupants self-evacuated from the property before firefighters arrived.

The fire caused damage to one bedroom, and smoke damage penetrated the rest of the property.

ACT Fire & Rescue are using this incident to remind Canberrans that candles used for any reason such as decoration, aromatherapy or lighting, during the festive season, can pose a fire risk.

ACT Fire & Rescue says always keep a burning candle within sight. Extinguish all candles when leaving a room or before going to sleep. Be sure the wick ember is no longer glowing.

