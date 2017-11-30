THE Mitchell reception area of 2CA and 2CC is a sea of toys and gifts for needy families as the sister radio stations again partner with Vinnies for the annual Giving Tree Appeal. Each year […]
Candle starts Gilmore house fire
A HOUSE fire caused by a burning candle on Heagney Crescent, Gilmore, was extinguished just after 10am today (November 30).
Two occupants self-evacuated from the property before firefighters arrived.
The fire caused damage to one bedroom, and smoke damage penetrated the rest of the property.
ACT Fire & Rescue are using this incident to remind Canberrans that candles used for any reason such as decoration, aromatherapy or lighting, during the festive season, can pose a fire risk.
ACT Fire & Rescue says always keep a burning candle within sight. Extinguish all candles when leaving a room or before going to sleep. Be sure the wick ember is no longer glowing.
