Cats jeopardise Taylor’s natural wildlife

THE fledgling township of Taylor in Gungahlin is now a cat containment suburb due to its close proximity to Kinlyside Nature Reserve.

Minister for Transport and City Services, Meegan Fitzharris says responsible ownership of cats is important to preserve Canberra’s rich natural wildlife.

“Taylor is being developed close to the Kinlyside Nature Reserve and nearby open space and grasslands, which provide habitat for a range of native species including the golden sun moth and the pink-tailed worm-lizard,” she says.

“Roaming cats are known to prey on a wide variety of native animals including in our nature reserves, so it is important we act to protect wildlife in areas like the Kinlyside Nature Reserve.”

Under the “Domestic Animals Act 2000” an area can be declared a cat containment area if cats in that area pose a serious threat to native wildlife.

Cats in containment areas must be confined to their owner’s premises at all times.

Already Bonner, Coombs, Crace, Denman Prospect, Forde, Jacka, Lawson, Molonglo, Moncrieff, Throsby, Wright and “The Fair” at Watson have been declared cat containment areas.

While Taylor does not yet have any residents living there, developers are now required to erect cat containment signs in the area to remind residents of their responsibilities as cat owners.

