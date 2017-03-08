Christian maps his way to Serbia

A SENIOR Grammar School student, Christian Flynn, will represent Australia at the 2017 International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) in Belgrade, Serbia, following his outstanding performance in last year’s Geography’s Big Week Out (GBWO).

At the GBWO, an intensive six-day residential programme held on North Stradbroke Island, Queensland, Christian won his place on a team with three other senior geography students.

Christian says that he was very happy to accept this offer to be on the Australian 2017 International Geography Olympiad team and that both his parents, teachers and School, were all more than pleased for him to attend the Olympiad.

The four students on the Australian team are: Christian Flynn, Canberra Grammar School (ACT); Teale Lyon, St Mary’s Anglican Girls School (Perth, WA); Isaac Tennant, St Peter’s College (Adelaide, SA); and Madeleine Lezon, The Kilmore International School (Kilmore, VIC).

Information at GEOGRAPHYCOMPETITION.ORG.AU

