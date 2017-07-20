Concerns for missing man, William

POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of 29-year-old William Missingham who was last seen on Saturday, July 15, in Kambah. 

Mr Missingham was last seen in Kambah on Saturday.

Mr Missingham is described as Caucasian in appearance, of large build, with dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and dark pants.

Mr Missingham is believed to be driving a mid-2000 white ute, with a part of the tray painted black.

Information about the location of Mr Missingham to 131 444.

