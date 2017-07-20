A PROGRAM aimed at helping young people have a safer night out in Civic was launched today. On Friday and Saturday nights from now until April, the government will be trialling the CBR NightCrew concept, which […]
Concerns for missing man, William
POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of 29-year-old William Missingham who was last seen on Saturday, July 15, in Kambah.Mr Missingham is described as Caucasian in appearance, of large build, with dark brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and dark pants.
Mr Missingham is believed to be driving a mid-2000 white ute, with a part of the tray painted black.
Information about the location of Mr Missingham to 131 444.
No comments yet.