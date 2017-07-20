Concerns for missing man, William

POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of 29-year-old William Missingham who was last seen on Saturday, July 15, in Kambah.

Mr Missingham is believed to be driving a mid-2000 white ute, with a part of the tray painted black.

Information about the location of Mr Missingham to 131 444.

