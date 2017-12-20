Don’t miss the start of double demerits

WITH the hype of the festive season here, don’t forget double demerits begin this Friday, December 22 and last until New Year’s Day Monday, January 1.

All speed and seatbelt offences, the use of a mobile phone while driving, driving with extra passangers, and riding a motorbike without a helmet will incur double demerit points.

All other offences will incur one extra demerit point.

Officer in charge of Traffic Operations, Sgt Marcus Boorman says police are urging motorists to drive safely over the holiday period.

“There are a lot of people travelling at this time of year and the roads will be busy. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely,” he says.

“If travelling long distances, make sure that you plan your trip and allow enough time for a rest break every two hours”.

