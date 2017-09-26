Former ACT judge John Gallop dies

FORMER ACT Supreme Court judge John Gallop QC has died. He was 87.





Ken Archer, president of the ACT Bar Association said: “His Honour was a towering figure in the ACT legal profession and the Canberra community for over 50 years. His Honour came to Canberra in 1962 and joined a legal firm, then named Snedden and Hall. His Honour enjoyed great success as a solicitor before joining the ACT Bar in 1973. He was made Queen’s Counsel in 1976 – a rapid appointment that highlighted the regard in which his advocacy was held.









He was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of the NT in 1978 and was a resident judge there until 1982. He

held a concurrent commission with the Federal Court of Australia from 1978, a commission he held until his retirement in 2000.

“His Honour became a judge of the ACT Supreme Court in 1982 and served on that court until he turned 70 in 2000. His Honour was also a Presidential Member of the AAT, President of the Defence Force Discipline Appeal Tribunal and a judge of the Supreme Court of the Christmas Islands. His Honour was president of the ACT Law Society from 1976 to 1978. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1998 for services to the law as a judge, to military law as a member of the Defence Force Discipline Appeals Tribunal and to the community,” said Mr Archer.

“His Honour was justifiably proud of his achievements as a sportsman. His Honour played for Easts Cricket Club in the Sydney Grade competition from 1948 to 1957. After His Honour came to the ACT he played for the Kingston Cricket Club from 1962 to 1973. He represented the ACT from 1962 to 1966 as captain. His Honour played for the Prime Minister’s XI against South Africa in 1964 and was named ACT Cricketer of the Year in 1964/5. HIs Honour stumped DT Lindsay and was 38 not out at the conclusion of the Prime Minister’s XI’s successful run chase. Unusually, the feat is recorded as being achieved with 10 wickets down.

“His Honour served with distinction as cricket administrator first as a member of the ACTCA’s Selection Committee and also as the ACTCA’s legal officer. In 1984 His Honour was elected as president of the ACTCA, a position he held until until 2010/11. His Honour remains the longest serving President of the ACTCA. The ACTCA’s one day completion was named the John Gallop Cup. His Honour was inducted into the ACT Sport Hall of Fame in 2002.”





