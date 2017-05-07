KATRINA Cochrane. pictured, was reported missing the ACT police on Saturday (May 6) after money was withdrawn from her account on Thursday (May 4) at a Canberra Centre bank. The 56-year-old was last seen by […]
Four cars set alight in suburban street
FOUR vehicles were set fire in Jalanga Crescent, Aranda, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, May 7).
Police were there around 2am when the ACT Fire and Rescue covered the vehicles with foam.Police say it was apparent the vehicles were deliberately set alight using an accelerant.
Witness are urged to call 1800 333 000, or report via act.crimestoppers. com.au.
No comments yet.