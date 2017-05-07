Four cars set alight in suburban street

FOUR vehicles were set fire in Jalanga Crescent, Aranda, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, May 7).

Police were there around 2am when the ACT Fire and Rescue covered the vehicles with foam.Police say it was apparent the vehicles were deliberately set alight using an accelerant.

Witness are urged to call 1800 333 000, or report via act.crimestoppers. com.au.

