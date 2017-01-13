ACT Police have confiscated a firearm, cash and drugs during the search of a vehicle in Red Hill yesterday ( January 12). The items were seized during a traffic stop on Cygnet Crescent in Red […]
Gun, drugs and cash found in vehicle search
ACT Police have confiscated a firearm, cash and drugs during the search of a vehicle in Red Hill yesterday ( January 12).
The items were seized during a traffic stop on Cygnet Crescent in Red Hill. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded 45 calibre revolver, a large sum of cash, and drugs suspected of being cannabis and methylamphetamine were located.
A 35-year-old Isabella Plains man and a 26-year-old Red Hill woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.
Information to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.
No comments yet.