Gun, drugs and cash found in vehicle search

ACT Police have confiscated a firearm, cash and drugs during the search of a vehicle in Red Hill yesterday ( January 12).

The items were seized during a traffic stop on Cygnet Crescent in Red Hill. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded 45 calibre revolver, a large sum of cash, and drugs suspected of being cannabis and methylamphetamine were located.

A 35-year-old Isabella Plains man and a 26-year-old Red Hill woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.

