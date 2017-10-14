Hatchet robbery suspects face court

A 23-year-old Holt man and a 16-year-old male teenager face court today following the aggravated robbery of the 7-11 service station in Holt on Friday, October 6.

About 3.10am, the man and teenager are alleged to have entered the service station armed with a hatchet, approached the counter and stole the servo’s cash tray.

Police searched a house in Holt yesterday (Friday, October 13), and the man and teenager were taken into custody.

The 23-year-old will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with aggravated robbery (in company) and damage property. Police will oppose bail.

The 16-year-old will face ACT Children’s court charged with aggravated robbery (in company) and ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent.

