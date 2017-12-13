Have you seen Chris?

CONCERNS have been raised for missing man Chris Simon, also known as Risto Vaisanen, who was last seen yesterday (December 12).

Chris is described as being 178cm tall with a thin build, olive complexion with a very short beard, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a long sleeved blue button up shirt with thin stripes at the time. He was also carrying a fabric Woolworths shopping bag.

Police and Chris’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6209747.

