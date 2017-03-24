Ivan’s new burst of Energy

CANBERRA business identity Ivan Slavich has been appointed CEO of the publicly listed, NSW energy management technology and services company Energy Action Limited.

He starts in the new role on April 3.

Slavich has 22 years’ experience in the energy, telecommunications and consulting sectors, having previously held senior executive positions with the AGL Energy Group including ActewAGL. He headed ActewAGL’s retail division with responsibility for all aspects of the utilities business across energy, water and communications. More recently Slavich headed his own management consulting business in Canberra.

“Given the current volatility in the Australian energy market, it is even more important than ever for businesses and government departments to be considering their energy management strategies,” Slavich says.

“Much has been said on the supply side in terms of a new gas peaking plant in SA, battery storage in SA and an upgrade of the Snowy Hydro facility, but very little has been said in terms of the demand side equation.”

