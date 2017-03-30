THE ACT has today, March 30, become the first jurisdiction to move towards restricting access to rapid fire lever action shotguns according to the Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman. Following the review of the National […]
Man dies when truck and car collide
A MAN has died at the scene following a fatal crash involving a sedan and a truck last night (Wednesday 28), 27km north of Yass.
The accident took place after 8pm on Lachlan Valley Way, Kangiara.
The man who died is being described as 46-year-old Orange resident who was the driver of the sedan.
The driver of the truck, a 68-year-old man from Victoria, was airlifted to Canberra Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.
Information to 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.
