Man dies when truck and car collide

A MAN has died at the scene following a fatal crash involving a sedan and a truck last night (Wednesday 28), 27km north of Yass. ambulance

The accident took place after 8pm on Lachlan Valley Way, Kangiara.

The man who died is being described as 46-year-old Orange resident who was the driver of the sedan.

The driver of the truck, a 68-year-old man from Victoria, was airlifted to Canberra Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

Information to 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ 

