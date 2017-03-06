Mosaic celebrates Stokman’s life

A MOSAIC was unveiled today (March 6) at UnitingCare Canberra City’s Early Morning Centre to celebrate the life of the late Chris Stokman.

Early Morning

Centre for nine years, will be remembered

due to a generous grant from Icon Water.

Inspired by Ms Stokman, the funds have allowed the centre to feature a welcoming sculpture, bringing some light and colour to the space.

Minister for Housing and Suburban Development Yvette Berry says: “It’s a beautiful sculpture and a fitting piece of art for someone that dedicated a significant portion of their life to serve others.”

“Ms Stokman made a significant contribution to Canberra’s homeless during that time,” Berry says.

“She was passionate about the importance of community, and appreciated the benefits of building an inclusive and meaningful space for people doing it tough.

“Ms Stokman’s contribution to those who are homeless will be remembered.

Not only did she provide a safe, happy and secure environment, she fostered a great sense of social inclusion and friendship with the many guests who visited the Early Morning Centre.”

Many Early Morning Centre guests, as well as other supporters, have personalised their “piece of pillar” with their own thoughts and artwork.

The centre was established in 2005 to provide a place for some of Canberra’s most vulnerable people.

