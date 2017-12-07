Pedal Power ACT welcomes new CEO

KEEN bike rider and member of Pedal Power ACT, Ian Ross, has been appointed the new CEO of Pedal Power ACT.

Pedal Power ACT says Mr Ross will begin in this role next year, brining with him years of experience in not for profit and public organisations.

He has been the executive director of Community Connections Incorporated (CCI) for the past six years, a not for profit organisation that provides independent coordination services to people with disabilities.

Since May 2016, Ian has also held the role of executive director of My Choice My Support (MCMS), a new disability service organisation developed and hosted by Community Connections (with an independent Committee of Management). Before that Ian worked for many years in senior roles within the ACT Public Service.

