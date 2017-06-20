Pet owner jailed for animal cruelty

Ms Charie O’Reilly was sentenced last week for an offence she committed in 2015 regarding a Staffordshire Terrier named “Cooper”.

Cooper was hit by a car and his owner, Ms O’Reilly, neglected to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

A friend of Ms O’Reilly’s took Cooper to a vet in the Woden area. The vet then got in contact with Ms O’Reilly regarding the dog’s injuries, which included a fractured right leg, grazes on his face, increased respiratory issues, shock and severe pain.

The veterinarian explained that there was a possibility Cooper could die overnight due to unknown internal injuries and that he needed close monitoring and ongoing pain management.

Ms O’Reilly refused to pay for any treatment, demanded to take Cooper home immediately and became aggressive to staff until police were called to the scene.

Both the vet clinic and the police informed Ms O’Reilly that Cooper needed radiographs to investigate internal injuries and fractures, pain management and potentially surgery.

Two days after the original consultation, police became aware that Ms O’Reilly had not been in contact with RSPCA ACT and so a complaint was made to RSPCA Inspectors. The dog was eventually seized after an altercation with an RSPCA Inspector.

Cooper was examined by RSPCA ACT veterinarians and blood samples and x-rays revealed evidence that was consistent with a recent episode of trauma and significant muscular damage. He underwent orthopaedic surgery at the Weston Shelter and the break was repaired with orthopaedic pins and wires.

Four months after his seizure Cooper was adopted to a new family.

RSPCA ACT CEO Tammy Ven Dange says we can only imagine the pain that this poor dog suffered after being hit by the car.

“We are thankful that the seriousness of the animal cruelty charges and the assault of our Inspector were recognised in court, and that the owner received a prison sentence and an animal ban as a result,” she says.

