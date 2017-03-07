The Potbelleez lead singer to mentor ACT students

CANBERRA College has been selected to take part in “SongMakers”, a national mentoring program run by APRA AMCOS with support from the Australian Government.

The program is offered to only 50 schools across the country each year, and sees students collaborate with some of Australia’s most successful musicians and producers. The workshops are hands on, and the goal is to create market ready music from scratch. Students will also be briefed on issues such as intellectual property in the music industry.

“The great thing about this program,” says APRA AMCOS Head of Member Services Group Dean Ormston, “is that it takes the real world into the classroom… And because it’s so hands-on, it really fast-tracks students’ understanding of today’s contemporary music world and the steps needed for success.”

2017 marks the fourth year of SongMakers. For further information about the program visit songmakers.com.au

