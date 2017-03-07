THE announcement today of the 2017 Australia Council Awards raise a few disturbing questions about the profile of ACT artists. Aimed at recognising the life-long and continued contributions by artists in music, literature, community arts […]
The Potbelleez lead singer to mentor ACT students
CANBERRA College has been selected to take part in “SongMakers”, a national mentoring program run by APRA AMCOS with support from the Australian Government.On Thursday and Friday this week, songwriter/performer, Ilan Kidron (Potbelleez “Don’t hold back”; Jess Mauboy, Tina Arena) and producer JP Fung (Last Dinosaur, Birds of Tokyo, Daniel Johns), will mentor senior music students at Canberra College, all under the watchful eye of college music teacher Elena Kemezys.
The program is offered to only 50 schools across the country each year, and sees students collaborate with some of Australia’s most successful musicians and producers. The workshops are hands on, and the goal is to create market ready music from scratch. Students will also be briefed on issues such as intellectual property in the music industry.
“The great thing about this program,” says APRA AMCOS Head of Member Services Group Dean Ormston, “is that it takes the real world into the classroom… And because it’s so hands-on, it really fast-tracks students’ understanding of today’s contemporary music world and the steps needed for success.”
2017 marks the fourth year of SongMakers. For further information about the program visit songmakers.com.au
