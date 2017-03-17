Queanbeyan man charged for lighting fire

POLICE have charged a 32-year-old man after deliberately lighting a bushfire in Queanbeyan yesterday (March 16).

The blaze was reported at about 8.50pm on Lochiel Street.

Fire & Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze and no one was injured during the incident.

At about 10.40pm, police attended a home on Parr Place, Queanbeyan, and arrested the man.

He was taken to Queanbeyan Police Station and charged with intentionally causing fire and be reckless as to its spread, and set fire to property of another, or crown.

He was refused bail and will appear before Queanbeyan Local Court today (March 17).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

