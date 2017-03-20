‘Cowardly’ robber whacks elderly man

EARLY this morning (March 20) a 83-year-old man was assaulted and hospitalised after a male offender broke into his home in Wanniassa.

Police were called to the mans home on Embling Street at around 1.20am after receiving a report that a man had forced entry into a house and assaulted an elderly man while making demands for money.

The male offender is estimated to be between 35 and 45 years of age, around 180cm in height and with a slim build. At the time the man was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Detective station sergeant Reynolds, from ACT Policing Criminal Investigations, says that this assault on an elderly person is a cowardly act committed against vulnerable members of our community in their own home.

“This was an unprovoked and extremely cowardly assault on a vulnerable member of our community,” he says.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au.

