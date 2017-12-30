Did you see this dangerous driver?

POLICE are looking for help to find the driver of a vehicle that was reported to be driving dangerously in Fraser on Wednesday (December 27).

About 8.30am, a green coloured Suzuki Swift was seen driving drove north along Tillyard Drive, overtaking a Mazda white tray-back utility near the intersection of Tillyard Drive and Kuringa Drive.

Then near the intersection with Kingsford Smith Drive, it made a sharp turn on to the dirt verge of the road to overtake two black, cruiser-style motorcycles.

The Suzuki Swift turned back on to Kuringa Drive, narrowly missing the motorcycles.

The car then crossed on to the wrong side of the road, to overtake another vehicle in front of the two motorcycles.

The Suzuki Swift is an early model, green coloured, hatchback, and was bearing ACT registration plates. The vehicle is similar to the picture shown.

Police are seeking assistance from the drivers of any vehicles involved in this incident, any drivers who may have dash-cam footage, or any witnesses to this incident, to please call 131444 and provide contact details for follow up by investigators.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information about the incident or the vehicle that could assist police to contact 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

