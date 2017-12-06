Seven arts groups share $533,000 in funding

SEVEN arts organisations will share in more than $533,000 in arts funding as part of the ACT Art Program Fund. They are Ausdance ACT, Australian National Capital Artists, ArtSound FM, Canberra International Music Festival, M16 Artspace, Screen Canberra and the You Are Here Festival

Ausdance ACT’s programs support ACT-based dancers of all levels, abilities, ages and genres, and encourages the next generation of dancers through professional mentoring and career pathway programs. Ausdance ACT also has tailored programs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, with a focus on young people, which ensures that all members of our community have access to the arts.

