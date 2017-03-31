Show us the money, minister, says SHOUT

DESPITE recent positive statements from Disability, Health and Community Services Minister Rachel Steven-Smith, SHOUT (Self-Help Organisations United Together), still faces closure without a solid commitment of funds.

SHOUT chair Rebecca Davey has written to the minister urging her to commit funds in line with recent statements and a written letter to the SHOUT board.

“We’re calling on the ACT government to put the actual funding on the table”, says Davey.

“While we were delighted to hear from the minister saying that she is committed to working with SHOUT to create a sustainable funding model, we can’t take that written commitment to the bank. We can’t pay to keep the lights on or pay our staff without a firmer commitment. That’s why we’re calling on the government to commit to a written grant agreement with SHOUT for 12 months funding.

“Of course, we’re happy to work to reasonable conditions the minister might have in us investigating and working towards repositioning the organisation for a more sustainable future”, she further explained.”

The funding request is equivalent to the amount required to keep the organisation afloat for a further year.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and a lot to work through. We need more than prevarication from the minister. It’s time for a firm commitment”, says Roman Gowor, a SHOUT board member.

“This process will take time and should not be rushed. Everything is on the table and we should take the time to go through it carefully, engaging the right advisers and working closely with our members who have the best understanding of what the community needs.”

SHOUT is a not-for-profit organisation that provides self help and support groups in the ACT with infrastructure, support services, room hire, and high level administrative support.

