Stars announced for free NYE concerts in Civic

ARIA award-winning, Sydney based electronic dance band Art vs. Science is headlining the free New Year’s Eve concert in Civic Square.

The three-piece consists of James Finn (styled as Jim) on vocals and keyboards; Daniel McNamee (styled as Dan Mac) on vocals, guitars and keyboards; and Daniel Williams (styled as Dan W.) on drums and vocals.

The family friendly show will also star local bands and musicians the Brass Knuckle Brass Band and Harry Carman.

Art vs. Science will perform its latest single “Wickoo” plus hits “Parlez Vous Francais”, “Magic Fountain” and “Flippers”.

In Garema Place, from 9pm on New Year’s Eve, Bass in the Place will get underway with a free, all-ages dance party from a line up of DJ talent headed by one of Australia’s top DJs, Ember (of Ministry of Sound fame), who will get crowds dancing along with Canberra’s Blanke, DJ Clique and Peter Kiemann.

There will be fireworks at 9pm and midnight.

Both celebrations are free, all-ages events and are alcohol and glass free.

