Suspicious fire in Fyshwick suspected to be OMCG related

A SUSPICIOUS fire, at a building in Fyshwick, during the early hours this morning (January 19) is believed by the ACT police’s Taskforce Nemesis to be bikie related.

ACT police received a report of the fire in Isla Street at about 12.15am. The building was alight and ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze, then the scene was handed over to police for investigation.

The investigators will canvass the area for CCTV and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist.

The road blocks on Isa Street will remain in place throughout this morning.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6060766.

