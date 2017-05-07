Teenager ‘glassed’ at Yass pub

NSW police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the alleged “glassing” of a man at Yass overnight.

About 12.30am (Sunday, May 7), emergency services were called to a hotel on Comur Street, following reports of an assault.

A 19-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for facial lacerations before being taken to Yass Hospital for further treatment.

Initial investigations suggest the man was hit in the face with a thrown glass.

A crime scene was established and investigations are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

