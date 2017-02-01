Two males threaten staff in Narrabundah

THIS morning, February 1, two males threatened staff at the Australia Post Office in Narrabundah with an edged weapon before stealing cash.

approached the counter, produced an edged weapon, threatened the staff, removed a sum of cash and a victim’s mobile phone and wallet.

The two men fled the store in a white Mazda 121 hatchback, which displayed a white registration plate on the front and a yellow registration plate on the rear.

The first male is described as Caucasian in appearance and of slim build. He was wearing a yellow fluorescent shirt, long dark coloured pants, a black balaclava and was carrying a backpack.

The second male is described as medium build. He was wearing a blue and black checkered shirt, long dark coloured pants, grey gloves and blue Nike sneakers and a black balaclava.

Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6065306.

