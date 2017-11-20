Video shows man assault woman in McDonalds

The assault occurred at about 11.10pm on Saturday night (November 11). CCTV footage shows the man arguing with the woman who was standing inside the door of the toielts. The man then forced his way through the door, pushing the woman out of his way.

The woman was allegedly assaulted inside the toilet area, receiving head and facial injuries.

Police are seeking to identify the man who is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 5’9” tall, of slim build with short grey balding hair and grey stubble.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, light coloured jeans, black shoes and glasses.

Police wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man in the footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

