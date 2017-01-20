Warning: Severe thunderstorm on its way

UPDATE: THE weather warning for Canberra has been cancelled as the storm moves towards the Central Tablelands.

ORIGINAL STORY: A WARNING has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology to alert Canberra and surrounding regions of a severe thunderstorm that will likely produce damaging winds over the next several hours. 

A number of campsites have closed due to the bad weather.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  •  Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  •  Unplug computers and appliances.
  •  Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  •  For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Warnings are available via www.bom.gov.au 

