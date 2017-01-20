Warning: Severe thunderstorm on its way

UPDATE: THE weather warning for Canberra has been cancelled as the storm moves towards the Central Tablelands.

ORIGINAL STORY: A WARNING has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology to alert Canberra and surrounding regions of a severe thunderstorm that will likely produce damaging winds over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Warnings are available via www.bom.gov.au

