A WOMAN has died after a 4WD rolled on the Hume Highway, 1km south of Lachlan Valley Way, this afternoon (June 1). Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.15pm, where they found the 4WD, […]
Women and children are forced to sleep in cars
FOLLOWING reports of women and children sleeping in cars, the ACT Greens have called on the Government to urgently investigate crisis accommodation services, which are unable to meet demand.“Despite our high standards of living, the ACT is home to the second highest rate of homelessness in Australia,” says ACT Greens housing spokesperson Caroline Le Couteur.
“With the first frosts of winter upon us, the ACT Greens are concerned to receive reports from a number of homelessness services in the Territory that suggest crisis accommodation services are unable to meet demand. This includes numerous reports of individuals sleeping in cars, including women and children.
“We know that crisis accommodation services are often sought out by those more vulnerable in our community—including young people, those with disabilities, and those fleeing domestic violence.”
The Greens are calling on the Government to act swiftly and support frontline services with prevention, early intervention crisis and longer term programs.
Doesn’t surprise me because I felt close to do this with my son when my private rental was sold