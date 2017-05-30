Women and children are forced to sleep in cars

FOLLOWING reports of women and children sleeping in cars, the ACT Greens have called on the Government to urgently investigate crisis accommodation services, which are unable to meet demand.

ACT Greens housing spokesperson

Caroline Le Couteur.

“With the first frosts of winter upon us, the ACT Greens are concerned to receive reports from a number of homelessness services in the Territory that suggest crisis accommodation services are unable to meet demand. This includes numerous reports of individuals sleeping in cars, including women and children.

“We know that crisis accommodation services are often sought out by those more vulnerable in our community—including young people, those with disabilities, and those fleeing domestic violence.”

The Greens are calling on the Government to act swiftly and support frontline services with prevention, early intervention crisis and longer term programs.

