Amaroo worker pummelled during robbery

A STAFF member in the Amaroo Shopping Centre on Pioneer Street, was punched several times by a local man on Saturday, February 10, after the worker confronted him for stealing.

The offender, a 22-year-old, entered the store around 4.30pm, took items, punched the staff member continuously, when confronted, and then left.

Police have since found the man and have charged him with minor theft and assault. He will appear at the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police on 131444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

