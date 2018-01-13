Armed thieves rob Weston pizza store

POLICE are seeking witnesses to an aggravated burglary at the Crust pizza store on Liardet Street, Weston, on Thursday (January 11).

About 10.15pm, two men, armed with knives, approached the front counter and took the day’s takings from the till and some pizza-delivery bags.

The men fled in a blue sedan, possibly similar to a Nissan Pulsar or a Mitsubitshi Lancer.

The vehicle was last seen driving along Parkinson Street, towards Namatjira Drive, Weston.

The first offender is described as about 180cm (6’) tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a mask, gloves, a grey hooded jumper, black pants and white shoes. He carried a knife in his right hand.

The second offender is described as about 180cm (6’) tall and of a slim build. He was wearing gloves, a black baseball cap, a black jumper and dark pants. He wore a mask and also carried a knife.

Anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or who may have any information should call contact 131 444. Alternatively call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

