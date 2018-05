Arts / Canberra band named an Australian champion

Canberra City Band was again declared champion, after taking out the “Open A Grade Concert Bands” section on Friday (May 18) night in Llewellyn Hall.

Conducted by Tony Sillcock, the band played three pieces – “Esprit de Corps” (a fantasy march by Robert Jager), “Musings on a Bach Serenade” and “Suite Francaise” by Darius Milhaud. Ginninderra Wind Orchestra was placed second.

In other “Open Concert Band” sections, the Hunter Wind Ensemble and John Agnew Band took out the “Open B” and “C Grade” sections respectively.

Canberra Brass and Victoria Street Brass again won the “Open Brass Band” sections, while Twilight Jazz Band won the “Open A Grade Jazz Bands”, and Lavalla Catholic College (from Victoria) “Open B Grade”.

In the “Open Orchestras”, the James McCusker Orchestra and combined String Ensemble and Peg Mantle Strings won the “Open Orchestras” and “String Orchestras”, while Bertali Consort won “Open String Ensembles”.

The distribution of awards was evenly spread, with two platinum awards for outstanding performances, 20 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze and two participation awards.

Chief adjudicator David Thompson said he was impressed by the high standard of groups and performance throughout.

Further Eisteddfod events (Choirs, Singing, Piano and Speech & Drama) will take place in August and September. All details at nationaleisteddfod.org.au

The full list of winners in Australian National Eisteddfod 2018 Bands & Orchestras is below:

Section B 161– 16 Years & Under Jazz Bands (Grade B)

Campbell High School Year 7 Jazz Band – Bronze

Merici College Jazz Band – Silver

Radford College Little Big Band – Silver

Canberra High School Jazz Band – Gold

Campbell High School Year 8 Jazz Band – Silver Lyneham High School Intermediate Jazz Band – Bronze

Section B 162 – 16 Years & Under Jazz Bands (Grade A)

Lyneham High School Senior Jazz Band – Silver

Telopea School Jazz Band – Bronze

Campbell High School Senior Big Band – Bronze

Section B 181 – 18 Years & Under Jazz Bands (Grade B)

Lavalla Catholic College Senior Jazz Ensemble – Silver

Daramalan College Jazz Band – Bronze

Radford College Big Band – Silver Trinity Christian School Jazz Band – Bronze

Section B 001 – Open Jazz Bands (Grade B)

1st: Lavalla Catholic College Senior Jazz Ensemble

2nd: Jazz Avenue

3rd: Daramalan College Jazz Band

Section B 002 – Open Jazz Bands (Grade A)

1st: Twilight Jazz Band

Section B 003 – Open Concert Bands (Grade C)

1st: John Agnew Band

2nd: Tuggeranong Valley Band

Section B 007 – Open Brass Bands (Grade B)

1st: Victoria Street Brass

2nd: Canberra Youth Brass

Section B 004 – Open Concert Bands (Grade B)

Hunter School of the Performing Arts Junior Concert Band

1st: Hunter Wind Ensemble

2nd: South Canberra Youth Wind Orchestra

3rd: Lavalla Catholic College Senior Concert Band

Section B 005 – Open Concert Bands (Grade A)

1st: Canberra City Band

2nd: Ginninderra Wind Orchestra

Section B 008 – Open Brass Bands (Grade A) – 1st Prize: $500 cash 1st: Canberra Brass

Section B 163 – 16 Years & Under Concert Bands (Grade C)

Daramalan College Junior Concert Band – Gold

Radford College Gershwin Concert Band – Silver

Telopea School Year 7 Band – Silver

Merici College Combined Concert Band – Bronze

Canberra Girls Grammar School Sapphire Concert Band – Bronze Melba Copland Secondary School Concert Band- Bronze

Section B 164 – 16 Years & Under Concert Bands (Grade B)

Radford College Holst Concert Band – Silver

Young Music Society Concert Band – Gold

Canberra Girls Grammar School Holst Concert Band – Silver

Section B 165 – 16 Years & Under Concert Bands (Grade A)

Telopea School Wind Ensemble – Gold

Section B 184 – 18 Years & Under Concert Bands (Grade B)

Lavalla Catholic College Senior Concert Band – Silver

Daramalan College Senior Concert Band – Bronze

Canberra Girls Grammar School Empire Concert Band – Bronze

Radford College Bernstein Symphonic Wind Ensemble – Platinum

St Johns College Concert Band – Gold

Choir Performance

Lavalla Catholic College Choir – Gold

Section B PS2 – Primary School Age Orchestras

Radford College Haydn String Orchestra – Participation

Canberra Girls Grammar School Alma String Orchestra – Gold

Section B PS4 – Primary/High School Age Orchestras

Radford College Vivaldi String Orchestra – Participation

Canberra Girls Grammar School Holland String Orchestra – Silver

Radford College Elgar String Orchestra – Gold

Section B 168 – 16 Years & Under Ensembles

Merici College Chamber Ensemble – Silver

Daramalan College String Ensemble – Bronze

Snowy Strings Ensemble – Gold

Section B 166 – 16 Years and Under Orchestras

Orana Steiner School Orchestra – Gold

Section B 187 – 18 Years and Under String Orchestras

St John’s College String Ensemble – Gold

Section B 189 – 18 Years and Under String Ensembles

St Claire’s and St Edmund’s Colleges Chamber Ensemble – Gold Section B 011 – Open String Ensembles

1st Place: Bertali Consort

Section B 010 – Open Orchestras

1st Place: Music for Canberra James McCusker Orchestra

Section B 009 – Open String Orchestras

1st Place: Music for Canberra String Ensemble and Peg Mantle Strings

Section B HS1 – ACT High School Bands (Beginner)

Lyneham High School Year 7 Beginner Concert Band – Silver

Gold Creek School Concert Band – Gold Kingsford Smith School Beginner Band – Bronze

Section B HS2 – ACT High School Bands (Novice)

Amaroo School Year 7 Concert Band – Bronze

Emmaus Christian School Senior Band – Silver

Kingsford Smith School Aviators Band – Gold

Namadgi School – Bronze

Canberra High School Year 8 Band – Gold

Section B HS3 – ACT High School Bands (Intermediate)

Mount Stromlo High School Concert Band – Gold

Brindabella Christian College Intermediate Band – Bronze

Kingsford Smith School Concert Band – Bronze

Amaroo School Year 8 Concert Band – Silver

Lyneham High School Year 8 Concert Band – Bronze

Lyneham High School Year 7 Concert Band – Bronze

Lyneham High School Year 8 Concert Band – Gold

Melrose High School Concert Band – Silver Canberra High School Senior Band – Gold

Section B HS4 – ACT High School Bands (Advanced)

Lyneham High School Year 9 Concert Band – Gold

Section B HS5 – ACT High School Bands (High School/College Bands)

Lyneham High School Year 10 Concert Band – Platinum

Brindabella Christian College Senior Band – Gold

Section B PS3 – Primary/High School Age Bands

Radford College Sousa Concert Band – Gold

Section B PS1 – Primary School Age Bands

Brindabella Christian College Year 5 Nova Band – Bronze

Combined Brindabella and Emmaus Year 6 Band – Silver

Duffy Primary School Band – Silver

Gold Creek School Year 6 Band – Bronze

Young Public School Band – Gold

Canberra Grammar School Primary Concert Band – Gold

Special Awards:

Kaaren Talty Jazz Encouragement Award – Radford College

Masling Encouragement Award – Canberra High School

Platinum Awards for outstanding performances in non-competitive sections:

Radford College Bernstein Symphonic Wind Orchestra

Lyneham High School Year 10 Concert Band