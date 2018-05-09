Arts / Festival calls for original local films

NEWS is in from local film producer Dan Sanguineti about a revamped science fiction/ fantasy genre short film festival in Canberra.

2018’s competition rules request original short films of no longer than 10 minutes, which are in the science fiction or fantasy genre (including superheroes). Entry is open to all filmmakers of every skill level and must include a signature line of dialogue, which this year is “…playing the games of yesteryear”.

Presented by Canberra film production company, Sanguineti Media, this year’s competition will include a prize pool of $4000, with the best film, judged by a panel of industry professionals, winning $1000.

Sanguineti, known for his locally-made zombie movies, will return for his third year at the helm and says: “For the first time, we are looking for original films produced for the festival.”

“We are not looking for a masterpiece, just a great and entertaining film that can grab the judge’s attention,” he said.

He said he thought it might be the biggest short film prize in the Canberra region.

Entries to Blue Shift Short Film Festival are due by July 27 to sanguinetimedia.com.au/blueshift

