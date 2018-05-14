Arts in the City / All very elementary for Tempo

TEMPO Theatre is forsaking Agatha Christie for that great Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” for its next production. Kim Wilson is producing and it’s at Belconnen Community Theatre, May 25-June 2. Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE German Film Festival has a youthful focus this year, with the opener “The Silent Revolution” following 1956 true events in which a group of East German high school students stage a silent protest. Then in “Teenosaurus Rex” a teenage daughter turns into a pubescent nightmare. At Palace Electric, May 23-June 6. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

CHENOEH Miller, of Little Dove Theatre Art, has managed to secure just over $74,000 through the City Renewal Authority’s City Grant program to produce the “Hurly Burley [as in the Walter Burley Griffin] Winter Fair”. Now in its second year, it aims to transform Civic with multiple stages showcasing “100 per cent local” food, drink and entertainment. At Garema Place, noon-10pm, Saturday, June 2.

FLUSHED with success at the recent Canberra International Music Festival, Geoff Grey and the Canberra Wind Symphony will perform music of living composers, including Martyn Hancock’s newest work, “Aurora Australis” at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, on Thursday, May 31. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

JACKLINE Okot, a young poet from Wagga Wagga who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, will be the featured poet for “Mother Tongue – Winter Words”, where she will perform poetry in her mother tongue Acholi and in English. At the Woden Youth Centre, 2pm-5pm, Saturday, June 2. Tickets at the door. Anyone wanting to share a poem in a language other than English should email mothertonguemic@gmail.com or call 0433 845900.

“WILD Strings” is a Young Music Society program for violinists, violists, cellists and double-bass players between 10 and 21, directed by string duo Chris Stone and Holly Downes, at Canberra Girls Grammar School, July 9-13. As well, in the winter school holidays YMS will offer alternative styles of playing experiences. At Macquarie Primary School, July 16-20. Details at youngmusicsociety.org.au

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble, joined by classical period guitarist Simon Martyn-Ellis, will perform Latin-inspired works, at Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, May 31. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or purchase at the door.

SELECTIONS for this year’s Human Rights Arts and Film Festival look at the pressures of being a female musician, reproductive rights, food waste, guilt, capital punishment, rights of people with disabilities and besieged citizens in Aleppo, Syria. At Palace Electric Cinemas, NewActon, May 29-June 2. Bookings to hraff.org.au