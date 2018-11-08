Arts / New PhotoAccess director takes up position in a flash

PHOTOACCESS has announced the appointment of Kirsten Wehner as its new director, following the departure (for family reasons) of former director Jan Falsone.

Dr Wehner was previously head curator, of people and the environment, and content director of the museum enhancement program, at the National Museum of Australia. She has a doctorate in visual anthropology from New York University and a MA in narrative environments from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. She has also worked across a range of cultural and arts institutions, and as a freelance curator, designer, documentary maker and writer.

“PhotoAccess is one of those almost legendary Canberra organisations, a place that has long nurtured creative life in our city,” she said.

“Photography helps us see our world… and how we see our world is fundamental to our ability to shape it.

“Today we’re awash in images, but less common is thinking about which pictures are important, what they mean and how we can better.”

Board chair Mark Blumer said: “PhotoAccess is entering an exciting period in its history, building opportunities for our members to shine as artists while also developing as an innovative, inclusive and thought-provoking centre where the Canberra community can explore the power and potential of photography… Kirsten will be invaluable in the role as we grow our programs and audiences”.

Wehner will take up the directorship on Monday, November 12.