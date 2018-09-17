Arts / Joey Park stops to ‘smell the flowers’

The Corten steel sculpture of a kangaroo and joey, commissioned by the ACT government for the 30th anniversary of Floriade last year, now sits in “Joey Park”, named in recognition of the new artwork.

“The Joey Park Housewarming Picnic, today, hosted by the Suburban Land Agency’s ‘mingle’ team marks the welcome of the artwork to Throsby with many local families here to enjoy the new park and connect with their neighbours,” said MLA Suzanne Orr.

After being exhibited at Floriade last year, a permanent home for the artwork needed to be found and Throsby seemed like the right location for the work.

“As one of Canberra’s newest suburbs, it is an ideal place to include a public artwork that will be one of the local residents from the start,” said Minister for the Arts and Cultural Events Gordon Ramsay, commenting on the proximity of the park to both Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves, home too many kangaroos and other Australian mammals.

Rix has been a public sculptor for 23 years but “Stopping to Smell the Flowers” is his first work to be permanently installed in Canberra.